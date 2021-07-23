Trial continues for man accused of killing Albuquerque teen in 2019

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The trial for the man accused in a deadly shooting at a 2019 homecoming party is scheduled to continue Friday at 8:30 a.m. Izaiah Garcia, 20, is facing first-degree murder, aggravated assault and evidence tampering charges for his role in the 2019 shooting.

Testimony Thursday focused on Garcia’s obsession to get even with another person. Tanner White, a friend of Garcia’s who was with him the night of the party where Markey was killed, returned to the stand Thursday. While prosecutors focused on what he remembered from that night, the defense brought into question if his testimony is even valid after he admitted to drinking that night.

“When you’re pulling away there and we can see your car go up on the curb and bounce back off. That wasn’t because you were trying to keep up with people. That was because you were intoxicated,” the defense lawyer asked White on the stand. “No, ma’am,” White replied.

Garcia is accused of shooting Markey, an innocent bystander who was waiting for his ride from the party, not far from where White testified that Garcia opened fire. The jury also heard from Gabriel Marquez, a friend of Garcia’s who was attacked a few years ago by Christian Mattock. Investigators say Mattock was Garcia’s intended target the night Markey was killed. During Marquez’s testimony, he actually shed light on the 2019 murder of Cayla Campos.

KRQE Jami Seymore will be following the trial. This is a developing story.