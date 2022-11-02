ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Closing arguments are set to be made Wednesday in the trial of Craig Smith, the man accused of murdering his elderly aunt. 86-year-old Josephina Ortega was found asphyxiated inside her home, with her hands zip-tied behind her back in 2017.

Smith and his girlfriend Evonne Jaramillo were charged with the murder after police say they found evidence at the scene that linked the couple to the crime. The state has argued Smith was motivated by money and planned the whole thing, knowing Ortega kept large amounts of money inside her home. They also say phone records put him at Ortega’s home the night of the murder.

The defense has tried to poke holes in the credibility of the state’s main witness, Jaramillo. They also evidence points to her as being the one who killed Ortega. Jaramillo has already been sentenced to life plus 15 years for her role in the murder.