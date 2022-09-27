ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Opening statements began Tuesday in the trial of two Metropolitan Detention Center officers charged for the death of an inmate. Keith Brandon and Jonathan Sandoval are charged with involuntary manslaughter for the death of Vincente Villela in 2019.

The state argues that while moving Villela to a different cell, the officers used excessive force. They agree that Villela was not being cooperative, but says he was not violent and officers continued using force despite Villela saying he could not break multiple times.

The defense argued that while Villela’s death is tragic, it was a result of his own actions. They pointed out the fact that he was resisting officers and that a toxicology report found high levels of meth in his system. The trial is expected to last five days.