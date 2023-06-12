ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A trial is set to begin today, June 12, for the man accused of intentionally running over a person multiple times after a drug deal went wrong. Ruben Tafoya is accused of first-degree murder.

In November 2021, then-57-year-old Ruben Tafoya was reportedly following Arthur Lopez in a vehicle. Police say Tafoya hit Lopez with his truck in the parking lot of the Bow and Arrow Lodge near Central Avenue and Wyoming Boulevard.

Tafoya allegedly hit Lopez twice; the second time, Lopez was trapped underneath the car. According to Tafoya, Lopez owed him drugs.

Tafoya denied driving the car, but witnesses identified him as the only person who exited the vehicle. Lopez died as a result of the attack.