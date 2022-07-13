ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Accused in one of Albuquerque’s most horrific crimes, Fabian Gonzales will face a jury today for the beginning of a long-anticipate trial tied to the 2016 death of Victoria Martens. Gonzales is facing one count of reckless abuse of a child resulting in death and nine counts related to evidence tampering.

The trial, which is expected to last three weeks, will begin with opening statements Wednesday morning. KRQE News 13 will live stream the trial on this page, with coverage starting around 9 a.m. MDT.

The trial is expected to contain extensive, detailed descriptions of graphic, violent content. Viewer discretion is advised.

A ten-year-old girl, Victoria Martens was killed in August 2016 in an apartment in northwest Albuquerque. Prosecutors says evidence shows the girl was raped, then strangled to death. After her murder, prosecutors alleged Gonzales and his cousin, Jessica Kelley, mutilated Victoria’s body in an effort to dispose of the girl.

Prosecutors are anticipated to argue that Gonzales knowingly left Victoria in a dangerous situation that eventually lead to her murder. Gonzales and Victoria’s mom, Michelle Martens, weren’t home when Victoria was murdered, according to prosecutors. Jessica Kelley however, was at the home.

It’s unclear exactly who killed Victoria. In 2018, prosecutors revealed a theory that a fourth, unidentified person sexually assaulted and killed the girl. To date, that person hasn’t been arrested or even identified.

Gonzales’ case represents the only trial of the three known suspects. Gonzales’ cousin Jessica Kelley is serving a 44-year sentence in a New Mexico prison after taking a plea deal in the case.

Victoria’s mom, Michelle Martens is expected to be sentenced to 12 to 15 years in prison after the conclusion of Gonzales’ trial. In 2018, Martens accepted a plea deal on a single charge of reckless child abuse resulting in death.

Overseeing proceedings will be 2nd Judicial District Court Judge Cindy Leos. Gonzales’ defense is represented by attorneys Stephen Aarons and Hugh Dangler. Prosecutors from the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s office are expected to make arguments for the state in the case. They include Deputy District Attorneys Greer Staley and James Grayson.