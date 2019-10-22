Trial begins for man accused of trafficking his children

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Jury selection has begun in the trial of the Albuquerque father accused of trafficking his children.

James Stewart was indicted on three human trafficking charges in February. Police say he forced his three young children to panhandle and give him the money.

He and his wife, Teri Sanchez, are also charged with sexually abusing their 7-year-old in May of 2018. Investigators say the little girl told them Stewart forced her to fondle his friends in exchange for drugs.

Sanchez is facing charges for allegedly letting the incidents happen. That case has not yet gone to trial.