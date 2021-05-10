Trial begins for man accused of running over, killing girlfriend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The trial for a man accused of running over his girlfriend and killing her is set to begin on Monday, May 10. The incident happened back in 2019 near Indian School and Pennsylvania.

A witness told police they saw 40-year-old Rosie Brower fall out of a moving truck, then get run over by her boyfriend Joseph Zamora. Zamora told police they had been fighting and he thought he ran over her backpack.

Zamora is charged with second-degree murder. The trial is expected to last five days.