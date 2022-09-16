ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The trial of Ryan, Kapuscinski, a former volleyball coach accused of raping three girls is now underway. Kapuscinski is charged with 40 counts of criminal sexual penetration, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and bribery of a witness.

Kapuscinski is accused of raping a 15-year-old girl while was a coach for a New Mexico juniors volleyball club in Albuquerque. The other two girls he is accused of raping are cousins and the granddaughters of the man he was living with at the time. The girls were 11 and 13 when the abuse started.

During opening statements Friday morning, the state argued the evidence will show that he gained the trust of the girls, then started making sexual advances. They also say he threatened the girls not to tell anyone. The defense says the investigation was not as thorough as it could have been and there is no physical evidence to support the state’s claims. The trial is expected to last a week.