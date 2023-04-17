ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The trial for the man accused of murdering the mother of two New Mexico State Police officers is scheduled to begin today, Monday, Apr. 17. Luis Talamantes Romero is accused of shooting and killing Jacqueline Vigil in her own driveway during an attempted robbery in November 2019.

Talamantes Romero’s case was delayed in New Mexico while U.S. attorneys prosecuted Talamantes Romero for being in the country illegally. He pleaded guilty in the case and his sentencing has been postponed until after his New Mexico trial is completed.

In 2022, his sister, Elizabeth Talamantes, was sentenced to five years in prison for helping him hide clean, and alter the Jeep used in the crime.