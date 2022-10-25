NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Jury selection began Tuesday for the trial of Craig Smith, the man accused of murdering his elderly aunt. 86-year-old Josephina Ortega was found asphyxiated inside her home, with her hands zip-tied behind her back in 2017.

Ortega’s nephew, Craig Smith and his girlfriend Evonne Jaramillo were charged with the murder after police say they found evidence at the scene that linked the couple to the crime; including a lipstick stained cigarette butt. Jaramillo was sentenced to life plus 15 years in 2019.

Smith has already pleaded no contest in another 2017 murder. Police say Smith killed Terry Williams, then burned his body at a campground in the east mountains. He will not be sentenced for that case until this trial is over.