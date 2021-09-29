Trial begins for man accused of killing Army specialist

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The trial is underway for a young man accused of killing an Army specialist. Angel Grado is charged with shooting and killing Isaiah Villanueva at a house party in 2019. Grado was only 17 at the time.

During Wednesday’s opening statements, prosecutors said the shooting happened after someone told a girl at the party to stop playing with a taser. Grado took that as disrespect and confronted them. Villaneuva then punched Grado and that’s when prosecutors say Grado shot Villanueva.

The defense says Grado wasn’t involved in the confrontation until Villavnueva threw the punch and he opened fire in self-defense. The trial is expected to continue through October.