NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The federal trial begins Wednesday for a New Mexico man accused of illegally collecting thousands of dollars in benefits.

James Anthony Sandoval is facing 51 charges that include theft of government charges and making false statements. Sandoval is accused of collecting more than $83,000 in social security benefits, with payments dating back to June 2017. They say he stated that he was not able to work, but the feds say he worked at a Rio Rancho Jewelry business the whole time.