ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The trial for Austin Crespin is set to begin Monday. Crespin is accused in the March 2020 murder of an Albuquerque man.

Police say 27-year-old Crespin and 41-year-old Agatha Frost were part of a group that planned a robbery near Central and Coal in March 2020. Witnesses say gunfire broke out and four people were shot, including Jeffrey Baca, who was killed. Frost was charged with harboring and aiding a felon, but that case was dropped later that year. Crespin is charged with murder. His trial is set to begin Monday morning.