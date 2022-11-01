ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The trial for Steven Candelaria is underway Tuesday. Candelaria, and his brother Brandon, are accused of killing Luciano Montoya in southeast Albuquerque in November 2020

Montoya’s ex-girlfriend told police Steven and Brandon came to the apartment and fired multiple shots before driving off. Police say they shot 19 times. During opening statements, the state argued Candelaria killed Montoya out of retaliation. The defense is claiming the witnesses the state is using are not credible. Candelaria is facing a murder charge.