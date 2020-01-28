Live Now
Trial begins for man accused in 2015 rape case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The trial is underway for an accused rapist who was identified years later thanks to a DNA match.

A woman claims she was working as a prostitute when Nicolas Willams put a gun to her head before raping her near Juan Tabo and Central. It happened in 2015, but Williams wasn’t arrested until 2019 when her rape kit was finally tested and a DNA match came back to Williams.

Monday, the woman testified against him.

“He had his hands on the steering wheel and reached over and pointed a gun at me, and he said, ‘This is going to happen, don’t cry or do anything stupid and you’ll be okay,'” she said.

Williams was charged with raping another prostitute at gunpoint at Bullhead Park, but that case was dismissed when the woman declined to cooperate.

