Trial begins for Jimmie Atkins in armed robbery case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A suspect in the torture and murder of two New Mexico teenagers is standing trial for a separate armed robbery case.

Twenty-three-year-old Jimmie Atkins is facing 11 felony charges for allegedly robbing two teens outside a party in November of last year. That’s one month before Atkins allegedly took part in the murders of 14-year-old Ahmed Lateef and 15-year-old Collin Romero.

Police say Atkins was with Stephen Goldman for the teens’ murder and also for the robbery. If convicted Atkins could face 25 and a half years in prison.

Trial for this case is expected to last three days. On Monday, Atkins pleaded guilty to three charges including armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, and assault with a deadly weapon.