NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The trial for the former police officer accused of raping a woman is set to begin today, June 12. Leon Martin allegedly raped a woman he stopped for a DWI in 2021.

In November 2021, Martin arrested a woman for DWI on the Isleta Pueblo. He was supposed to drop her at the Metro Detention Center outside of Albuquerque when he allegedly stopped the car and raped her.

Martin was arrested and charged with two counts of rape, false imprisonment, demanding or receiving a bribe, and violation of ethical principles of public service. If Martin is convicted, he faces up to 24 years behind bars.