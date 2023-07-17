ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jury selection began Monday, July 17, in the case against former University of New Mexico Athletic Director Paul Krebs. Krebs is facing embezzlement charges after a 2017 KRQE investigation exposed him for using thousands of dollars from his UNM credit card on trips to Final Four tournaments and a private golfing trip to Scotland.

Court documents show the state plans to call a number of UNM employees and record custodians to the stand. They also plan to call upon people who attended the golf trip to testify.

Krebs resigned in the spring of 2017 and was charged in 2019. He Initially faced charges including embezzlement, unlawful interest in a public contract, and tampering with evidence.

Last month, Attorney General Raúl Torrez dropped all but two embezzlement charges against Krebs. He said in court filings that while some of the actions behind those charges may have violated university policy, the state couldn’t prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Krebs had criminal intent at the time.