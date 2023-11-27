ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The embezzlement trial against former Lobo men’s basketball staffer Cody Hopkins began Monday with jury selection. Hopkins was the team’s director of operations and was responsible for handling travel, hotels, food, and other expenses.

In 2016, the University of New Mexico released an audit that showed Hopkins withdrew cash, falsified documents, and used his university credit card for personal purchases that amounted to $63,000 in unaccounted-for funds. Hopkins pled not guilty to embezzlement and five counts of forgery.