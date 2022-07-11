LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The trial for Christopher Smelser, the former Las Cruces Police Officer accused of killing a man with a chokehold, begins Monday, July 11. Smelser was fired from the department, after body cam footage showed him putting Antonio Valenzuela, in a choke hold and killing him in February 2020.

Police say they pulled over a truck for expired tags and found Valenzuela in the back seat. When officers realized he was wanted on drug charges, they asked Valenzuela to get out of the truck and he took off on foot. Multiple officers, including Smelser, chased him. They tried tasing Valenzuela, but when that didn’t work, they tackled him.

Once Valenzuela was on the ground, Smelser performed a choke hold technique meant to render someone unconscious. It took the officers another five minutes before they realized Valenzuela had died. Smelser was fired from the department. Smelser was originally charged with manslaughter, but a district attorney asked the Attorney General to prosecute Smelser. Attorney General Hector Balderas agreed to take the case and upgraded the charge to second-degree murder.

In opening statements Monday, the state argued Smelser used a controversial use-of-force technique and medical investigators found Valenzuela’s cause of death was asphyxia from the restraint. The defense argued the technique used is sanctioned and taught by LCPD, and Smelser tried to use other methods before but was unsuccessful. They also highlighted the amount of methamphetamine found in Valenzuela’s body at the time of the incident. The trial is expected to last about 10 days.