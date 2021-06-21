Trial begins for Colorado father accused of killing son

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – The trial starts Monday in Colorado for Mark Redwine, a father accused of killing his son Dylan. Redwine is charged with second-degree murder and child abuse following the death of his 13-year-old son in 2012 during a court-ordered visit.

Redwine’s trial had been postponed nearly a dozen times since he was arrested in 2017. Last year, a judge declared a mistrial in the case stemming from allegations by the district attorney surrounding a phone call Redwine’s attorney made from the La Plata County jail.

Jury selection is wrapping up Monday morning and the trial is set to start afterward. The trial will be the most high-profile case in southwest Colorado in years.