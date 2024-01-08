ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The trial is underway for a man accused of killing two teenage girls in a road rage crash. Jurors heard opening statements in the trial of Roger Wilson. Prosecutors said Wilson rammed into another car along Central near Tingley in the summer of 2022 and caused that car to roll over.

Two 14-year-olds, Alyssa Salazar and Alize Henson were killed in that crash and two others were taken to the hospital. Those who survived the crash told police it started at Pat Hurley Park where people were gathered and drinking. They said they got into an argument with Wilson who then followed them and repeatedly bumped their Hyundai. The defense argued that the people in the Hyundai beat up Wilson at the park which is why he decided to follow them.

Shortly after the crash, Wilson crashed his own car into a tree down the road. He is facing first-degree murder and other charges. The trial is expected to last into next week.