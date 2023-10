ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The trial for Dr. Megumi Hirayama, an acupuncturist charged with raping a patient, is now underway. Police arrested Dr. Hirayama nearly five years ago after a woman came forward saying he sexually assaulted her during an August 2018 appointment. After the allegations surfaced, other women came forward with similar claims.

The trial is scheduled for four days.