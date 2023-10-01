ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is accused of killing a couple and then using their car to leave the state. He will begin his trial on Monday.

Richard Ross is accused of killing John and Debra Embry in December of 2018.

The couple was found dead inside their home near Unser and Montaño.

Officials said Ross told police he met John Embry while they were both in jail.

APD said Ross cut off his ankle motor and fled to Oklahoma in the couple’s SUV.

Ross is charged with murder and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, along with other crimes.