Traffic stop leads to major drug bust in Cibola County

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A traffic stop in Cibola County led to the discovery of more than half a million dollars worth of drugs. The Sheriff’s Office says a U.S. Homeland Security Investigators officer pulled over a car on I-40 Sunday. That’s when a Cibola County sheriff’s K9, Rinkin, alerted the officer.

Inside, they found six pounds of meth, two pounds of heroin, two pounds of cocaine, nine ounces of fentanyl and five guns. That’s a street value of more than $529,000. The driver is facing federal charges and was booked into jail for felony drug trafficking.