EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – A recent video has been released of an officer-involved shooting that took place on Valentine’s day this year. The shooting involved Torrance County Sherriff’s deputies and the suspect, 37-year-old Travis Boawn.

At around 4:43 in the afternoon, deputies were alerted to a domestic dispute near the 200 block of Skyline Dr. after a woman drove herself to the hospital because she was attacked by her boyfriend.

When the first deputy arrived on the scene, he tried to confront Boawn. Boawn reacted and threw a claw hammer at the deputy.

More deputies arrived on the scene and tried to detain Boawn. Prior to this, deputies devised a plan a few blocks away to take Boawn in a safe manner to be questioned.

When deputies approached, Boawn took off behind a fence on the property of the house he and his girlfriend lived in. Deputies began to go after Boawn – one armed with a handgun, another a rifle, and a third armed with a bean bag shotgun.

Boawn had jumped out from behind the fence after the officers got closer. He had the hammer in his right hand and charged at police. The officer with the bean bag shotgun fired one round. When that failed to stop Boawn, the rest of the officers opened fire.

Boawn died from his wounds. He had a previous domestic violence charge from 2008.

There have been three officer-involved shootings in or around Edgewood since the beginning of 2022.