Tohajiilee man pleads guilty to murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The District of New Mexico U.S. Attorney’s Office reports that on Tuesday, Nov. 24, Tristian Cadman of Tohajiilee pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and using a firearm in a crime of violence. A grand jury indicted Cadman on Sept. 11, 2019.

In a plea agreement Cadman admitted that on the morning of Aug. 21, 2019, he and an associate armed themselves and attempted to rob a victim and the victim’s companion. The office states that after a scuffle, Cadman shot and killed the victim.

The murder happened on the Navajo Nation. According to the District of New Mexico U.S. Attorney’s Office, Cadman faces 10 years to life in prison under the terms of the plea agreement.

The FBI investigated this case and was assisted by the Navajo Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph M. Spindle is prosecuting the case.

Latest Crime News: