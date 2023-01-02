ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque police unit was struck while waiting for a red light on the Westside Monday morning. The cruiser and a second vehicle stopped at the intersection of 98th and Bluewater when a third vehicle rear-ended them.

No one was seriously injured but the officer was taken to the hospital with back pain. APD says the driver responsible was working all night and fatigue appears to be a factor. There were no signs of intoxication.