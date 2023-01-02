ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque police unit was struck while waiting for a red light on the Westside Monday morning. The cruiser and a second vehicle stopped at the intersection of 98th and Bluewater when a third vehicle rear-ended them.
Story continues below:
- Trending: Albuquerque police begin first homicide investigation of 2023
- New Mexico: Navajo Nation’s president-to-be is youngest elected
- River of Lights: River of Lights coordinators already planning next season’s festivities
- Community: How Albuquerque celebrates the last day of 2022 with family-friendly activities
No one was seriously injured but the officer was taken to the hospital with back pain. APD says the driver responsible was working all night and fatigue appears to be a factor. There were no signs of intoxication.