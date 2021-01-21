Tips sought in suspicious death on Rio Rancho west mesa

Donald Miller “Soza” (courtesy Crime Stoppers)

Donald Miller “Soza” (courtesy Crime Stoppers)

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities are asking for tips in the suspicious death of an 18-year-old. Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers reports that the Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office responded to a suspicious death call on the west mesa of Rio Rancho on November 5, 2020.

Deputies at the scene found 18-year-old Donald Miller “Soza” deceased. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Griffin or Detective Linson with the Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office at 505-867-7526. Anonymous tips can also be reported to Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP or online at p3tips.com/531.

