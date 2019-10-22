Tips sought in residential burglary case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The Albuquerque Police Department and Crime Stoppers are looking to identify a suspect seen using a stolen credit card.

On September 10, 2019, an unidentified female was seen purchasing three male shirts and three pairs of male shoes at Buffalo Exchange using a stolen credit card. The stolen card was taken during a residential burglary that happened between September 7 and September 10.

Anyone with information on the woman’s identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP or make an anonymous tip online at P3tips.com

