Tips sought in Carlsbad breaking and entering

Arthur Rueda (image courtesy Eddy County Crimestoppers)

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – Crimestoppers of Eddy County is looking for information on a breaking and entering in Carlsbad. Authorities report that officers responded to the 600 block of North 5th Street on January 26, 2021, and a male was seen forcing his way into an apartment before leaving the area.

Crime Stoppers says that the male who entered the apartment has been identified as Arthur Rueda and is wanted for questioning regarding the case. Rueda also has several active arrest warrants.

Crimestopper of Eddy County is now looking for information related to the suspects involved in the incident. Tips can be submitted by calling 575-887-1888, by calling toll free at 844-786-7227, or by visiting eddycountycrimestoppers.com.

