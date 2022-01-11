Tips sought in Albuquerque auto burglary, credit card theft

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are asking members of the community for help identifying suspects in an auto burglary that took place in northeast Albuquerque. The Albuquerque Police Department and Crime Stoppers report that on Dec. 4, 2021, officers responded to the 2900 block of Utah St. regarding an auto burglary.

Police state that the victim’s wallet containing credit and debit cards was taken. The victim’s cards were reportedly used at the Wal-Mart on Eubank near I-40.

Authorities report that surveillance videos from Wal-Mart show an unknown white male with several tattoos and an unknown white or Hispanic female using the victim’s cards. The pair then left the store in a white four-door Dodge Ram.

Anyone with information on the male or female involved in this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP or submit tips online at p3tips.com/531.