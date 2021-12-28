Tips sought after robbery suspect fires gun through victim’s windshield

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are asking the community for any information after a suspect tried to rob an individual before firing a shot through their windshield. Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers reports that on October 14, 2021, police responded to a robbery on the 3200 block of Truman NE.

Authorities state that the victim of the robbery met the suspect to buy a cell phone that was advertised on the OfferUp Letgo app. Police report that as the victim arrived, the suspect walked up to the victim’s vehicle window, leaned onto the vehicle, and pulled a gun from his waist.

Authorities state the suspect demanded the money the victim had for the cell phone and shot one round through the windshield before taking off running through the neighborhood. The victim and a passenger in the vehicle were not struck by gunfire.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP or submit tips online at p3tips.com/531.