Tips result in arrest of Albuquerque murder suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Detectives with the Albuquerque Police Department have arrested a murder suspect thanks to tips reported to Crime Stoppers. APD reported early Sunday afternoon that detectives were searching for 18-year-old Domenic Manuel Mora who is charged with the murder of his uncle.

Authorities stated that Mora was involved in a dispute with family members on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, when he allegedly shot his uncle, Daniel Trujillo. Mora’s grandmother reportedly told detectives that Mora admitted to shooting Trujillo right before she heard the gunshot from the living room.

APD says that family members reportedly said Mora had stated “I guess I’ll just go to jail, I just shot Dan,” before he fled from the residence on the 7800 block of Rainwater Road in southwest Albuquerque. While officers later found Mora’s vehicle, it was unoccupied.

After asking the community for tips regarding the incident, on Sunday evening APD reported the arrest of Mora based on tips that were reported that day.