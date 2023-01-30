NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Tina Garcia, the woman accused of terrorizing her East Mountain neighbors will remain locked up until trial. Garcia allegedly made threats, and drove into one of their homes.

SWAT vehicles moved in on the home of Garcia last week. According to a criminal complaint, Garcia drove into a neighbors vehicle and fired gunshots. A second neighbor told deputies when they got home that day, Garcia was yelling and threatening the family. A few hours later, a car crashed through the front doors of their home, then reversed and hit the garage.

Monday in court, the state argued Garcia should be locked up until trial, saying there are no conditions of release that would keep the community safe. A judge agreed with the state, saying there is a concerning escalation in Garcia’s behavior.