TIJERAS, N.M. (KRQE) – An 80-year-old Tijeras man is likely to spend the rest of his life behind bars for repeatedly raping a 12-year-old boy. The allegations against David Sarver surfaced last year, but it turned out the sexual abuse had been going on for a couple of years.

It started after Sarver befriended they boy, who would visit his house to help with chores and feeding Sarver’s dogs. Investigators say Sarver would tase the boy and hold him at gunpoint while assaulting him. The victim says he also saw Sarver tasing and hitting the dogs, and shooting them with a BB gun. Tuesday, a jury found Sarver guilty of raping a minor. He faces up to 66 years in prison.