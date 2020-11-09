Tijeras man arrested in sister’s murder

TIJERAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Tijeras man is accused of murdering his sister. Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to do a welfare check Sunday night at a home off Apple Ranch Road. Chris Neal was found dead inside with a gunshot wound to her head. Deputies say her brother, Lee Jensen, whom she lived with, admitted to shooting her. According to a criminal complaint, Jensen told investigators the two had a very contentious relationship but did not tell them what led to the murder.
Local Crime News
