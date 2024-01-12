ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man has been indicted by a federal grand jury after a tiger cub was seized from his trailer last year. Now, 40-year-old David Mendoza-Enriquez, aka “Cholo,” has been charged with conspiracy to violate the Lacey Act, which prohibits the trafficking of illegally taken wildlife.

In January 2023, the Albuquerque Police Department was investigating a shooting near Indiana Street and Zuni Road. Following a trail of blood to a trailer, police expected to find an injured person, but instead, they found a tiger cub in a dog crate.

The tiger cub, named Duke, was taken into the care of the ABQ BioPark for rehabilitation. The cub was later transferred to the Wild Animal Sanctuary in Keenesburg, Colorado.

The indictment states that between November 2022 and January 2023, Mendoza-Enriquez communicated with others about the purchase and potential future sale of Duke. Evidence of Mendoza-Enriquez’s possession of the tiger, including photos and WhatsApp messages, is included in the indictment. The photographs feature a distinctive tattoo on Mendoza-Enriquez’s hand.