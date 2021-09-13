Tierra Del Sol Golf Club owner speaks out about rise in crime

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The owner of a Valencia County golf course is fed up with the amount of crime happening at his club and throughout his community. He’s now pleading with local law enforcement to do more.

“The last month or so, we’ve been broken into three times,” said Craig Tabet, the owner of Tierra Del Sol Golf Club. “I’ve been there at del sol for the last 18 years or so, we’ve never had this theft problem ever.”

A surveillance video from the most recent crime he says shows happened early Thursday morning. Video shows two suspects breaking into the golf course’s equipment garage stealing an estimated $15,000 to $20,000 worth of items including golf clubs, weed whackers, a steel blower, a power washer, a golf cart, and a utility cart.

Tabet said this is the third break-in this past month, with two other thieves breaking into the golf course’s buildings, stealing money and merchandise. The surveillance video of the crimes was sent to the Valencia County Sheriff’s Office and Tabet said he even told deputies he identified one of the most recent thieves as an ex-employee. He’s pushing for law enforcement to do more to deter crime in the small community.

“Nothing’s been done and I kind of lost hope in getting my property back,” said Tabet. “So I posted last night just to alert the community because that’s all I’ve been hearing left and right, every single day that this is happening, someone’s getting broken into a house over here, over there all around the golf community.”

Officials with the Valencia County Sheriff’s Office said they made one arrest for the first break-in, and have two arrest warrants out for the second and most recent break-in on Thursday. Valencia County Sheriff’s officials also said they have one full-time deputy assigned to monitor Rio Communities, but said other deputies will also respond to crimes and emergencies when necessary.

Tabet is offering a $5,000 reward for anyone who’s able to help get their property back from this most recent break-in.