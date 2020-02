ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico police are warning people to be on the lookout for some would-be carjackers.

Police say on Friday, a red truck followed a car off campus and motioned for it to pull over. That’s when people in two other cars pulled up and tried to steal the car but were unsuccessful.

All three vehicles took off on I-25. If you know anything or see anything suspicious, call the police.