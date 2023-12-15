ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The Roswell Police Department announced the arrest of three teens connected to the 2022 murder of two other teens in a park. Carlos Gallegos, 15, Damian Romero, 15, and David Salas-Silva, 18, were charged with two counts of murder and one count of armed robbery among other charges. Jayvin Montoya, 16, was arrested and charged last year with those same charges.

Police believe Salas-Silva told Montoya to rob Cameron Luna and Jorge Armendariz of a gun and he would give Montoya a gun. They said Luna and Armendariz went to a park to buy a gun from another person and after buying it, Montoya, Romero, and Gallegos arrived and shots were fired. Luna and Armendariz died at the scene.