ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has arrested three teens in connection to multiple carjackings. The carjackings occurred on Monday, Mar. 20, in southwest Albuquerque. APD arrested 18-year-old Malachi Crockett, 17-year-old Marc Griego, and 17-year-old Jesus Alvidrez-Luna.

Police received the first carjacking report at 5:32 p.m. near 86th Street and Tower Road. According to police, the victim was driving to her son’s baseball game when she was approached by three unknown males walking through the crosswalk. One of the males allegedly pulled on the handle of her door while the two others held guns up to her passenger door. The woman fled her vehicle, and the males took off with her car.

Police received a second carjacking report at 5:42 p.m. near Cartagena Avenue and Valley View Drive. According to police, the female victim was waiting for her children at Westgate Community Park when a car pulled up and blocked her in. The males then allegedly pointed a gun at the woman’s head, demanded her keys, and took off with her vehicle.

At 5:44 p.m. police received an aggravated assault call. The victims stated they were driving near Carlos Rey Elementary School when they saw a Nissan Sentra on the side of the road that had heavy damage. The victims then saw a young male exit the vehicle, run toward them with a gun, and reach for their driver’s side door handle. The victims then sped off to get away.

Police received a third carjacking report at 5:49 p.m. near Barbados Avenue and Gibson Boulevard. A woman stated that she saw a car white a flat tire. She said three males then got out of the car, pointed guns at her, and pinned her in. They demanded her keys so she threw them to the ground and they took off with her car.

Another woman also reported an interaction with the carjacker. The witness stated that she saw two teens with guns approach another woman in her car. They then stole the car, and began to follow the witness. The witness said the teens pulled up next to her, pointed a gun at her, and began shooting. She sped away, lost control of her vehicle, and then hit a home on Crandall Street.

One of the carjacked vehicles was located by an officer, and a pursuit began. The vehicle eventually wrecked, and four teen males fled from the car. All four teens were arrested, but one of them was found not to be involved and was released.

Many of the victims positively identified the offenders. Crockett, Griego, and Alvidrez-Luna have been charged with three counts of armed robbery and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.