SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Three Santa Fe teens were arrested in connection to an aggravated assault and aggravated battery at Fort Marcy Park in October.

Josue Mercado, 15, Jocelyn Alvarez, 15, and Juan Carlos Montellano, 16, were arrested on active arrest warrants for the beating of a 19-year-old man at the park, according to the Santa Fe Police Department. The three suspects allegedly set up the victim to meet Alvarez at the park with the intention of assaulting the victim. Several other juveniles were at the scene and participated in the attack but have yet to be identified, police said.

The 19-year-old was injured during the incident. Mercado and Montellano are charged with kidnapping and three counts of conspiracy, and Alvarez is also being charged with three counts of conspiracy. All three teens will be booked into the San Juan County Juvenile Detention Center.

If you have any information about this incident or information about the remaining suspects, contact Detective Javier Vigil at 505-955-5412.