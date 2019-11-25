Three people injured in shooting in southwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police say that a shooting that took place overnight on Saturday that injured three people, including a sleeping boy, was not an accident.

Sunday, crime scene tape and police were still on scene at the Rosewood Mobile Home park off 98th and Sage. That’s where the Albuquerque Police Department says a woman reported her son had been shot in the back while in his bed.

The boy’s father took him to the hospital where he was last known to be in critical condition. APD says there are still no arrests, which has neighbors on edge.

“It’s not a dangerous neighborhood at all, I mean anywhere near here, you can walk around. It’s just like anywhere else,” says neighbor Julio Mendez. “It’s just overwhelming, you know? When you’re a part of it and you grow up and you try to get away from all this and you know?”

APD says it also received calls from local hospitals shortly after this shooting about another male and a female being shot. Their conditions were not released.