ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – At least three people started the new year hanging out in a car with alcohol and guns and woke up behind bars. The Albuquerque Police Department arrested 20-year-old Michael Moore and 19-year-old Salvador Hernandez in a parked car on Third and Central just after midnight.

They were caught inside a car with open containers of alcohol and two handguns. Both are facing charges of negligent use of a deadly weapon, having an open container in their car, and being a minor in possession of alcohol.

In that same parking lot, 24-year-old Nathaniel Heffner was also arrested for having an open container and a firearm in his car. He is facing the same charges minus the minor in possession charge. There is no word on if the two incidents are connected.