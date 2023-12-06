ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – Three people from New Mexico are facing charges in relation to the shooting death of a Blake’s Lotaburger employee, according to the Office of the United States Attorney for the District of New Mexico.

Ricky Eddie Martinez, 32, of Española, is charged with three counts of interference with commerce by robbery, one count of interference with commerce by attempted robbery, two counts of using, carrying and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, one count of discharging said firearm, and one count of felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Adelene Urquijo, 37, of Española, is charged with aiding and abetting an interference with commerce by attempted robbery. Urquijo and Ashley Thompson, 33, of Santa Fe, are charged with being accessories after the fact.

From Aug. 9 through Aug. 16, 2022, Martinez allegedly robbed at least seven businesses in Española, Taos and Santa Fe, according to the criminal complaint. In each robbery, Martinez allegedly entered the business, brandished a pistol and demanded money. During a robbery of a Walgreens in Española, Martinez reportedly got upset when a store employee had trouble opening the cash register. Martinez allegedly fired a shot in the direction of the employee, leaving the employee with a burn injury, according to court documents.

On Aug. 16, Martinez allegedly tried to commit armed robbery at Blake’s Lotaburger in Española. Martinez allegedly shot and killed employee Cypress Garcia and pistol-whipped another employee. Martinez reportedly attempted to open the cash register but failed and fled the building on foot.

Urquijo aided and abetted Martinez during the Aug. 16 incident. Following the incident, Urquijo and Thompson allegedly helped Martinez avoid arrest, according to the indictment. Martinez and Urquijo are detained pending trial. Thompson was recently arrested and will be scheduled for a detention hearing at a later date, according to a news release from the Office of the United States Attorney for the District of New Mexico

Martinez was previously convicted on three counts of shooting at or from a motor vehicle in 2013, assault resulting in serious bodily injury in Indian Country in 2019, escape or attempt to escape from jail, aggravated assault upon a peace officer with a deadly weapon, aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer, robbery and burglary of a vehicle in 2021. As a previously convicted felon, Martinez cannot legally possess a firearm or ammunition.