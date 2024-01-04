NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Three people who are members of the Navajo Nation were charged in federal court for the murder and kidnapping of a Zuni man.

Camille Damon, Ronald Belone, and Tyran Begay appeared in federal court on an indictment charging them with first-degree murder and kidnapping resulting in death, according to a news release from the Office of the United States Attorney for the District of New Mexico.

Between Feb. 6 and Feb. 15, 2020, Damon, Belone, and Begay allegedly kidnapped the man identified as “John Doe,” before reportedly killing him in a remote location near Smith Lake, New Mexico. John Doe was restrained, beaten, and strangled with a ligature, according to the indictment.

Begay, 38, of Teec No Pos, Arizona, will remain in custody pending trial, which has not been scheduled. Damon, 44, of Mexican Springs, New Mexico, and Belone, 40, of Yahtahey, New Mexico, will remain in temporary custody pending a detention hearing, which is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 5. If convicted, Damon, Belone and Begay face mandatory life imprisonment.