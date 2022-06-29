ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Three more suspects are now being charged for their alleged role in the murder of a man at an Albuquerque apartment. Brianna Archuleta is accused of orchestrating the murder of her friend’s boyfriend, Benjamin Moore, in January 2020.

Police say Archuleta’s friend told her that Moore had abused her. They say Archuleta and six of her friends Moore at an apartment near Bridge and Unser.

Police say Davion Jarmillo has been accused by others as the shooter, a warrant is now out for this arrest. Ciera Lopez is accused of setting the stolen car on fire that was used to drive to the scene. Pedro Escalante is accused of being with Lopez and present during the murder. Police say three more suspects could soon face charges as well.