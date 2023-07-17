ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Three men, including the man who owned the Best Choice Inn on Central, have pled guilty to charges related to a drug business they ran from the motel, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

Pragneshkumar “Pete” Patel ran the motel, according to the DOJ. The now-36-year-old also worked to manage the hotel before leasing the property to now-44-year-old Kamal Bhula, according to the DOJ. In 2019, law enforcement shut down the motel.

On July 13, 2023, Bhula and Patel pled guilty to knowingly allowing the motel to be used for drug sales and consumption, according to a guilty plea in federal court. In the plea, Bhula and Patel admit that one of the “primary purposes” for the motel was drug use and distribution.

Johnathan Craft, 36, from Albuquerque also pled guilty to knowingly permitting the drug use and sales. He ran the front desk of the motel, according to the DOJ. Craft also pled guilty to possessing a firearm despite having a conviction for domestic violence, which prohibits him from owning a gun. Now, the three men face up to 20 years in prison, according to the DOJ.