Three juveniles arrested in connection to teen’s murder in Nambe

POJOAQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe County deputies have arrested three teenagers for the murder of a Pojoaque teen. Isaiah Herrera, 19, was found shot to death in February along a road in Nambe near Vista Herrera and County Road 119.

The family was frustrated there had been no arrests. Thursday, Santa Fe County deputies announced they have arrested three juveniles ages 16 and 17. Abram Martinez is charged with the murder, Christian Sherwood and Jacob Vigil are charged with tampering and conspiracy.

No mug shots are available because they are juveniles. According to a criminal complaint, investigators found evidence Herrera was planning to sell them marijuana the night of their murder and in the process, he was robbed and shot.